BLOTTER: Police reports for April 22

Apr. 22—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue. A woman told police that she had moved some belongings into an apartment under renovation and some time between 11:55 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, someone removed four sweat suits, with one of the sweat suits containing $1,500 in a pocket.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday and began filling up a garbage bin with pairs of socks. The suspect then walked out of the store, got into an A-1 taxi and drove away. The socks and the garbage bin were valued at more than $179. The employee said this was the third time the same suspect has stolen from the store in the past two weeks.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 100 block of Portage Road. A business owner told officers that some time between 5 p.m. Thursday and 2:53 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his warehouse by breaking a padlock on a door. The victim said a broken forklift was taken.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after police said she stole a wallet that was left at her place of employment. A female victim told police that she went to a business in the 700 block of Portage Road to pickup food at 3:14 p.m. Saturday and left her wallet on a counter. The victim said she returned to the business to retrieve her wallet and an employee told her that she didn't leave her wallet there and that the business' security camera footage could not be viewed. The employee told police she didn't know where the victim's wallet was and that she didn't know how the security cameras worked. Police said they contacted the business owner, who responded to the scene and accessed the video from the security cameras. Police said the video showed the employee taking the victim's wallet off of a sales counter, going into a back room and rummaging through the wallet and then hiding the wallet between some shelving. Officers said when they showed the employee the security camera video she again said she did not take the wallet and did not have it. The wallet reportedly contained $400. Officers charged Elizabeth Williams, 36, 2213 Grand Ave., Apt. 3, with petit larceny.