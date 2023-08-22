BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 22

Aug. 22—Niagara Falls

ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 1000 block of Portage Road. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and was walking while talking on his cell phone and stepped in front of a car. The victim said he was not hit by the vehicle but he did get into a physical confrontation with the driver of the car. The man said the driver asked him if he wanted to die, and that he replied, "Do you want to go to jail forever?" The victim said the driver then stabbed him with a knife in the right side of his chest. Police said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 8:09 a.m. Friday. The 33-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $66 worth of steak without paying for it.

INCIDENT

Police said they had to deploy pepper balls to disperse an unruly crowd of 200 to 300 people who were blocking the road in the 400 block of Ninth Street at 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers said they responded to the area previously for issues involving a large party and a woman unconscious on the sidewalk across from the party location. After firing the pepper balls, police said the crowd dispersed from the area but left a large of amount of trash throughout the street.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:44 and 2:41 a.m. Friday someone broke into his garage by breaking a window. The victim said an electric saw and a hedge trimmer were taken.