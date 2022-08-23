BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 23

Aug. 23—Niagara Falls

—GUN ARREST: Falls police charged two city residents following a police chase Friday afternoon and the discovery of a gun on Ferry Avenue. Officers said the incident began about 2:10 p.m. Friday when they tried to stop a '17 Chevy Malibu in the area of 19th and Niagara streets. The car initially stopped on Niagara Street but as officers exited their patrol vehicle and approached the car, it sped off. The car turned on to 16th Street, went the wrong way down Osborne Court, turned on to Portage Road, then Ferry Avenue and turned on to Tronolone Place. The driver, identified as Stephanie E. Webb, 21, of Ferry Avenue, eventually stopped the car on the 900 block of Ferry Avenue. Webb and a passenger, Deandre M. Agee, age unavailable, of LaSalle Avenue, were taken into custody. While on the scene, officers were notified that a witness had seen Agee throw a black "boomerang-like object" from the car as the car turned on to Tronolone Place during the pursuit. Officers searched the area and found a Girsan model semi-automatic 9-mm pistol loaded with 14 live rounds. Officers noted that charges of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm would be filed as well as charges related to the chase.

—THEFT: A resident on the 400 block of 26th Street reported to police Sunday that some time Saturday night someone enters their unlocked SUV parked on the street in front of their home and took $600 from a wallet in the center console as well as an Apple Watch and Apple AirPods, together valued at $500.

—THEFT: A resident on the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue reported to police Friday morning that their surveillance cameras recorded a man entering their unlocked pickup and taking some loose change. The resident said there were other valuable items in the pickup but they were not taken.