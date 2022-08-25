BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 25

Aug. 25—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Falls police were called to an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard about 4 a.m. Wednesday to check on a maintenance shed. Once on the scene, officers said doors to the shed were open and the lights were on. When an employee of the complex arrived he said a utility all-terrain vehicle valued at $10,000 had been taken. Officers noted nearby surveillance cameras and an alarm system but were told neither worked.

—VANDALISM: A resident on the 800 block of 17th Street reported to police Tuesday that some time overnight Monday someone had spray-painted their black and scratched all four sides of the car's exterior. A suspect was provided to police. The estimated damage was $500.