BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 3

Aug. 3—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue. Officers said they responded to a report of "shots fired" and witnesses told them they had heard several gun shots. Police said they found two bullet holes in the door of an upstairs apartment nearby.

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. Officers said they responded to a report of "shots heard" and, when they arrived at the scene, they found multiple spent shell casings in the street. Police said a victim, suffering a from a gunshot wound to his hip, went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 5:45 and 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2021 Toyota RAV4 by prying open a door. The victim said a "juiced electric bike" was taken from the vehicle.