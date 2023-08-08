BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 8

Aug. 8—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after law enforcement officers said they found him sitting in a pickup truck in the 700 block of Third Street at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The 51-year-old city man was charged with petit larceny.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that he was attacked by two male suspects, one of whom was allegedly stealing merchandise from a nearby business. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 78th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a lawn mower, a weed-whacker and a hedge trimmer were taken from the garage.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Portage Road at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. The transgender victim told officers that she was waiting to cross the intersection when a passenger in a vehicle threw a liquor bottle at her. The bottle hit the victim in the head, causing a small bruise.