BLOTTER: Police reports for Aug. 9

Aug. 9—Niagara Falls

—ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Falls man was charged Sunday after police were called to a store parking lot on the 1500 block of Military Road for a report of a dog left in a car. Officers arriving to the scene about 3:15 p.m. said a witness told them the French bulldog had been left alone in the hot car for about 20 minutes and appeared in distress. The officer noted the vehicle's two front windows were rolled all the way up and two back windows were down about an inch. They also noted it was 87 degrees outside and an infrared heat thermometer measured the interior of the car's temperature at almost 108 degrees. The officer said the dog was panting heavily and was having trouble standing. A few moments after the officer arrived, the car's owner, Mohammad B. Abdulmumin, 27, of Niagara Avenue, exited the store and opened the car door. The dog was immediately given water by the officer. Police said Abdulmumin told them he was a first time pet owner and didn't realize how hot the car was. He was issued a ticket for confinement of an animal in a vehicle in extreme heat.

—BURGLARY: Falls police were called to a home on the 2100 block of Jerauld Avenue Friday where a resident reported they had woken up that morning and found a kitchen window and screen fully open and a $200 Coach purse missing from a counter. The resident said the purse contained her vehicle's keys, house keys, $450 and her checkbook. Detectives responded to the home to further investigate.

—ARSON: Falls police say a security camera at a nearby home shows someone approach a '05 Chevy Impala moments before it was engulfed in flames in the driveway of a home on the 1800 block of Ferry Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the scene about 6 a.m. Friday and found the tan Impala on fire. An officer canvassing the neighborhood found a home with a security camera and the footage showed a work van stop nearby on 18th Street at 5:09 a.m. A person gets out of the van and goes to the Impala. About 8 minutes later they get back in the van and drive off. Firefighters reported that the fire appeared to have started in the driver's-side wheel well and spread throughout the front of the vehicle.