BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 1

Dec. 1—BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. An employee of a business told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone entered the office by unknown means and took two desktop computers. The employee told police the business had also been burglarized on Sunday and two desktop computers were taken.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Calumet Avenue at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday. The 39-year-old city man was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, first-, second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue. A property manager told officers that sometime between 7 a.m. Monday and 8:18 p.m. Tuesday someone broke into the vacant house of an out-of-state owner by forcing open multiple doors. The manager said a quantity of copper pipe and a security camera system were taken from the property.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of First Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2021 Nissan Rogue by unknown means. The victim said a handicapped parking sticker was taken from the vehicle.