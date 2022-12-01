BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 1

Dec. 1—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at a hotel in the 300 block of Third Street at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Rodriquez R. Swanson, 35, no known address, was charged with trespass. Swanson is accused of refusing to leave the hotel after it was determined that he was not a registered guest.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a stolen vehicle report. Police said a male victim told them that sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 4:44 p.m. Monday, someone took his unregistered 1993 Chevy Blazer by unknown means and without his permission.