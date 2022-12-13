BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 13

Dec. 13—NIAGARA FALLS

—VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 6900 block of Mooradian Drive. A business owner told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 and 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, someone smashed out the passenger-side windows on five Toyota Tacoma work trucks. The business owner said nothing was taken from inside the trucks.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a supermarket gas station kiosk in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A loss prevention official told officers that sometime between 11:49 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, a male suspect entered the kiosk by picking the lock on the door. The official said 20 packs of Newport 100 cigarettes and 26 packs of Marlboro Red 100 and Marlboro Red Short cigarettes were taken from the kiosk. The value of the cigarettes was more than $495, The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Chilton Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2011 Cadillac Escalade by smashing the passenger-side front window. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.