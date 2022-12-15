BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 15

Rick Pfeiffer -, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·2 min read

Dec. 15—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Seventh Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10:13 a.m. Dec. 7, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a Playstation5 gaming system, two Vtech gaming systems and some prescription medications were taken from the home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 12:01 a.m Dec. 5 and 12:51 p.m. Dec. 7, someone took a package of children's clothes that had been delivered to the front porch of her home. The clothing was valued at more than $203.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 91st Street municipal pool. A city employee told police that sometime between noon on Oct. 1 and 10:57 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into a pool shed by tampering with a lock and stole the pool water meter.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on 22nd Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4:01 p.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her garage by popping open a window. The victim said a dirt bike was taken from the garage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A male victim told officers he was waiting in the lobby of his apartment building, at 8 a.m. Saturday, when a male suspect confronted him and took a small amount of cash from his pants pocket. The suspect was last seen running east on Cedar Avenue.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Chilton Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 7:59 p.m. Friday and 9:10 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his apartment by breaking a bedroom window. The victim said a TV, a stereo system and an Xbox gaming system were taken from the apartment.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after an injury accident in the 1500 block of Ontario Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Treviaco D. Calhoun, of Wilson Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusing a breath test, reckless driving and change lane unsafely. He is accused of driving in the wrong lane and striking another vehicle being driven by a woman, with three children as passengers.

