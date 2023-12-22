BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 22

Dec. 22—CHARGED

A 41-year-old Lockport man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after Falls police responded to a report of a shoplifter at a store on the 700 block of Builders Way. When officers arrived, store staff had one man in custody, a 39-year-old Kenmore man, but said a second suspect had run from the store. The second suspect was quickly located by police and returned to the store where he was charged. Both suspects were charged with petit larceny. The 41-year-old faces an additional charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after police found he had metal knuckles in a coat pocket.

CHARGED

A 44-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at 18th Street and Whitney Avenue. Pulled over because the car he was driving had a suspended registration, officers determined the man was intoxicated as well. He was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving without a license and driving with a suspended registration.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Falls police were called to a residence on the 600 block of Third Street where the occupant said they had let a neighbor in to look for a child's red jacket about 12:20 a.m. Thursday. When the neighbor couldn't find the jacket, the occupant said they picked up a $600 fish tank and threw it to the floor. The officer confirmed that the broken tank was shattered on the floor.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A resident on the 1300 block of North Avenue told police that sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday someone threw a brick through a front window of the home. The estimated damage was $250. The resident said they didn't know why anyone would want to damage their property.