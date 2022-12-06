BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 6

Dec. 6—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A homeless man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman who tripped over his belongings in the 1100 block of Portage Road at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Michael A. Woodfork, 56, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Woodfork broke her glasses when he punched her in the face. Police said multiple witnesses confirmed the victim's complaint.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1300 block of Portage Road at 7:11 p.m. Friday. Shayne D. Joseph, 31, 546 1/2 18th St., was charged with disorderly conduct.

—ARREST: A man from Augusta, Maine was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after police found two small dogs locked in his car at the Seneca Niagara Casino at 6:52 p.m. Sunday. Ryan L. Martin, 39, 126 Western Ave., Suite 239, was charged with confinement of animals in a vehicle. Witnesses said the dogs had been left in the car for over an hour while the outside temperature was 31.8 degrees. Martin was located in the casino steakhouse, finishing his meal, according to police. Officers said Martin became irate when he was given the animal cruelty citation.