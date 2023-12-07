BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 7

Dec. 7—THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The general manager of a business told police that sometime between noon Wednesday and noon Sunday someone stole a flatbed utility trailer from the rear parking lot of the business. The trailer was valued at more than $1,800.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from the 2600 block of Spring Street. A male victim told police he was drinking with two "acquaintances," whose last names he does not know, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. The victim said he "passed out" and when he awoke, his house was "trashed" and someone had taken his bank cards, a pair of prescription Gucci sunglasses, valued at $700, and the title to his Chevy Prism and BMW 735i vehicles.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his otherwise unidentified Jeep by unknown means. The victim said some cash, keys, two gold necklaces, a Rolex watch and a Michael Kors watch were taken from the vehicle.