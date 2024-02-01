BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 1

Feb. 1—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 27th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 18 and 8 a.m. Jan. 19, someone broke into her 2018 Mazda 3 by unknown means. The victim said a 20-inch TV, her driver's license and a debit card were taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls man faces multiple charges after a brief chase by police following a traffic stop on Ferry Avenue at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. The 47-year-old man was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, inadequate plate lamp, imprudent speed, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to use a designated lane and failure to obey a police officer.