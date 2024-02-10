BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 10

Feb. 10—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a reported assault in the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:26 a.m. Thursday. The 28-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault. He is accused of attacking another man by pushing him into a car and punching and kicking him several times.

ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4:25 a.m. Friday. A clerk told officers that a male suspect entered his store and said, "Give me all the money." The clerk told police that the suspect also told him, "Give me all the money, don't make me take my gun out." The clerk said he gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from his register and the suspect ran from the store.