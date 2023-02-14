BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 14

Feb. 14—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested in Gluck Park after a brief chase in a stolen vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Friday. Falls Police Traffic Division officers said they spotted a Nissan Sentra, reported stolen earlier on Friday from the village of Youngstown, in the 1800 block of 15th Street. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, leading police on a brief chase to Gluck Park. The vehicle was abandoned at the park. The driver was able to flee from the scene, but a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody. The 20-year-old 18th Street resident was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and no seat belt.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance in the 7500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6:25 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old city man was charged with disorderly conduct. Officers said he repeatedly walked in and out of traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard, creating a risk to himself and drivers.