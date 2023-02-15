BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 15

Feb. 15—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at a store in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Monday. The 34-year-old city man was charged with second-degree menacing and petit larceny. He's accused of taking a bar of soap without paying for the item and then threatening a store manager with a Taser.

—ARRESTS: Two Falls men were arrested after a theft from the parking lot of a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 4:49 p.m. Monday. The two city men were each charged with petit larceny. Police said security camera video showed both men taking more than $58 worth of marble chips, topsoil and a flower pot from a shopping cart that a male victim had left by his car.