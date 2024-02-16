BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 16

Feb. 16—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The 35-year-old city resident was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $38 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

INCIDENT

Police are investigating a reported menacing incident in the 3900 block of Ferry Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. A male victim told officers that he was driving on Ferry Avenue when an SUV pulled up next to his vehicle and a male suspect "flashed a dark colored pistol" at him. The victim said the suspect then drove away.