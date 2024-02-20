BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 20
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Feb. 20—VANDALISM
Police are investigating an apparent act of vandalism at Gill Creek Park. Patrol officers said city public works employees reported that sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday someone damaged "newly erected bathrooms" in the park. Officers said they saw damaged doors and glass block windows of the facilities. The value of the damage is estimated at $800.
BURGLARY
Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Main Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said her purse, an Xbox 360 game system, a Nintendo Switch and a PlayStation 5 game system were taken from the apartment.