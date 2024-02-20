BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 20

Feb. 20—VANDALISM

Police are investigating an apparent act of vandalism at Gill Creek Park. Patrol officers said city public works employees reported that sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday someone damaged "newly erected bathrooms" in the park. Officers said they saw damaged doors and glass block windows of the facilities. The value of the damage is estimated at $800.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Main Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said her purse, an Xbox 360 game system, a Nintendo Switch and a PlayStation 5 game system were taken from the apartment.