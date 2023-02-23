BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 23

Feb. 23—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from somewhere on 27th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, someone stole an electric wheelchair valued at $1,100, from his backyard. The victim told officers that he had purchased the wheelchair to assist his daughter, who has cerebral palsy.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a business in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, someone broke into is room and took his Social Security Card, his Green Card and his COVID-19 vaccination card from his locked suitcase.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on an assault charge stemming from an incident at Seneca Niagara Casino. The 32-year-old woman was charged with third-degree assault. She is accused of biting a casino security officer on the arm as she was being removed from the property at 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in an apartment somewhere on Buffalo Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. She was also booked on an outstanding warrant. The 30-year-old woman is accused destroying property in the apartment, attacking the tenant and fighting with police who were attempting to take her into custody.