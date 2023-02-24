BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 24

Feb. 24—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a disturbance outside of the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in the 600 block of 19th Street at 7:10 a.m. Monday. The 30-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 400 block of Third Street at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The owner of the store told police that a male suspect left the store without paying for two bottles of liquor, valued at $200. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.