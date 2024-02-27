BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 27

Feb. 27—NIAGAR FALLS

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. The 45-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He's accused of taking more than $67 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a male victim told police that she stole a power washer from his apartment building basement at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. The 53-year-old woman was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. The power washer was recovered by the victim.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Willow Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6:45 and 11:10 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his home by prying open the lock on a rear door. The victim said a Playstation 5 game system and an envelope with his rent money were taken from the home.