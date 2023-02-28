BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 28

Feb. 28—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of seven vehicles from an auto dealership in the 6900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard on Feb. 21. Security camera video footage showed that multiple suspects entered the dealership by forcing open a service door and entering the business. After taking vehicle keys from an office, the suspects drove away with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, 3 Dodge Challengers, 1 Dodge Charger, 1 Dodge Durango and a Ford Expedition. The vehicles are valued at more than $283,000.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he was reportedly caught in the act of breaking into a vehicle in the 100 block of 62nd Street at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday. The 26-year-old was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.