BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 29

Feb. 29—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after police said he attempted to illegally enter the Falls Municipal Building in the 1900 block of Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 19-year-old was charged with trespass. ARREST

A Falls man was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Claude James Wilson, 46, 1013 Grove Ave., was charged with a felony count of second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A male victim told police that Wilson and three other male suspects attacked him and stole his car. Officers said they are looking for the remaining suspects.