BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 7

Feb. 7—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was charged after complaints that he was allowing his "aggressive dog" to roam at large and create a hazard in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue on multiple days in January. The 75-year-old man was charged with dogs at large and owning a dog without a license.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 30th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 9:45 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his home by forcing open a rear door. The victim said a quantity of jewelry and three collectable knives were taken from the home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 7000 block of Buffalo Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her 2011 Chevy Tahoe by smashing the rear driver's-side window. The victim said $200 was taken from the vehicle's center console.