BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 7

Feb. 7—ARRESTS

Falls police took two New York City men into custody on Saturday after an investigation determined they used fraudulent documents to book a stay at a Rainbow Boulevard hotel. Officers were called to the hotel by staff and while investigating the matter found one of the men had several IDs, credit cards, and medical benefit cards in various names. Police made contact with the owner of the credit card used to book the room and she did not authorize the $1,296.86 bill. She was unsure how the men were able to obtain her credit card information. Falls detectives are investigating further.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested and charged after an incident in the 5600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:01 a.m. Monday. The 42-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was involved in a fight with several bystanders including a pregnant woman.

STOLEN CAR

A resident on the 1100 block of South Avenue reported to Falls police on Sunday that sometime overnight Saturday someone had taken their 2013 Kia Optima. Broken glass was found in the area where the vehicle had been parked.