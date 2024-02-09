BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 9

Feb. 9—BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary of a store in the 1900 block of Niagara Street. Officers responded to a premise check call at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday and found a door to the business open. After entering the store, officers said it appeared to have been ransacked. The owner of the business told police that a significant amount of money had been taken and a computer monitor and over 1,500 bottles of merchandise were damaged.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 53-year-old man was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He's accused of taking more than $28 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and then fleeing from and fighting with officers as they attempted to take him into custody.