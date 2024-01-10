BLOTTER" Police reports for Jan. 10

Jan. 10—ANIMAL BITE

A Falls woman reported to police on Monday that they were possibly bitten by a coyote. The woman said she was walking in the alley behind B Street about 10:30 p.m. when what she thought was a coyote bit her in the right upper arm. The woman said she kicked the animal and it ran off. She described it as large and black. Officers said the woman had a small bite mark on her arm. She was treated at the scene. A search of the area for the animal came up empty.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday. The 53-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking merchandise worth more than $177 without paying for the items.

ARREST

Four people were charged after officers broke up a fight in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The four city residents involved — a 19-year-old, 26-year-old, 23-year-old and a 21-year-old were each charged with disorderly conduct.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Centre Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday someone broke into his father's house by breaking a rear window. The victim said a jacket, some shoes and some liquor, all valued at more than $175, were taken from the home.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The 53-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $69 worth of liquor without paying for it.