BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10

Jan. 9—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.

—FIGHT: Two city women were charged after Falls police responded to a fight on the 1600 block of Pine Avenue about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers said when they arrived two women were in the street arguing which escalated into a physical altercation between several women. As officers were taking Brooklyn Waters, 28, 714 20th St., Apt. 5, into custody, they said Veronica L. Tangle, 22, 2434 Forest Ave. shoved an officer from behind. Both women were charged with disorderly conduct.