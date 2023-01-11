BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 11

Jan. 11—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after police questioned him during a disturbance in the 1900 block of Whitney Avenue at 2:03 a.m. Sunday. Dempsey Freeman, 30, 1116 Niagara Ave., was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Officers said that as they patted-down Freeman, who was is on parole and was wearing an ankle monitor, they discovered a loaded 9-mm handgun strapped to his leg, just above the monitor. Police said Freeman attempted to run away from them but was taken into custody. In addition, Angel K. Davey, 25, 1922 Whitney Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said they were called to the area for a report of a domestic incident "where two vehicles were chasing each other through the North End of the city." As officers were taking Freeman into custody, they said that Davey began to interfere with the arrest and refused to comply with their orders. Officers said they also seized suspected narcotic pills from a vehicle that had been involved in the incident.