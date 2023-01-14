BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 14

Jan. 13—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a gym in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that he and his brother had gone to the gym to play basketball at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim said he left his car keys in a book bag in an unlocked locker at the gym and when he returned to the locker his keys were gone and his vehicle had been taken from the gym parking lot. After tracking his vehicle on an app on his cell phone, the victim said his father had been able to recover the vehicle in downtown Buffalo. The victim said his wallet had been taken from his vehicle.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 4:20 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home through a rear door. The victim said a variety to tools, valued at $300, were taken from the basement of her home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1100 block of 19th Street. A clerk told police that at 2:05 a.m. Friday, a female suspect entered the store and stole the "tip jar" off of the front counter. The jar contained an estimated $2. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1800 block of Weston Avenue at 5:24 a.m. Friday. Timothy J. Finn, 54, 1863 Weston Ave., was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. Finn is accused of using a Taser to attack another man during an argument.