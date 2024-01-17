BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 17

Jan. 17—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies on weapons and other charges after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 5700 block of South Transit Road, Lockport, at 7:55 p.m. Friday. Ziad S. Zabaneh, 31, of the Falls, was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal use of a firearm, as well as petit larceny.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested on a complaint that she stole more than $15,000 from her employer between late November and Friday afternoon. Samantha R. Mort, 29, 1867 Pierce Ave., was charged with a felony county of third-degree grand larceny.