BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 2

Jan. 2—ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A convenience store cashier told officers that a male suspect entered the store at 6:42 a.m. Christmas Day and approached the sales counter. The suspected reportedly said, "I have a weapon. I am (expletive) desperate. I'm not (expletive) around, give me the money." The clerk said they gave the suspect cash from a register and he ran from the store. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.