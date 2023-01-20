BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 20

Jan. 20—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft from the 1700 block of Cudaback Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Shaquana A. Jones, 29, 2551 Independence Ave., was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A female victim told officers that she had left her 2009 Pontiac Vibe running while she went into a home to pick up her child. The victim said when she came out of the home, she found her vehicle was gone and a bicycle was lying in its place. Police said video, taken from a security camera at the home, showed Jones ride the bike up to the running car, get into the vehicle and drive away. Jones was taken into custody a short distance away. Police said they also recovered the victim's stolen cell phone from Jones.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into an alleged theft from a postal drop box business in the 4200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A Canadian citizen told police that she had ordered a fur coat, from Italy valued at $788 and directed that it be shipped to her U.S. postal drop box. The victim said she never received the coat, even though tracking data shows it was picked up at the Hyde Park Boulevard drop box on Nov. 29.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. Russell J. Baughman, 44, 1303 Ashland Ave., was charged with attempted petit larceny. He also faces charges stemming from a Niagara Falls City Court bench warrant. Baughman is accused of attempting to take more than $925 worth of groceries without paying for them.