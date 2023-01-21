BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 21

Jan. 21—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the 2900 block of Seneca Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in bed at 12:03 a.m. Friday when he was awakened by two armed male suspects pointing firearms at him. The victim said one of the suspects demanded money and took a purse that was in the home. A second suspect took a PlayStation 5 gaming system. The suspects then reportedly ran out of the home in an unknown direction. Police said the suspects appeared to have entered the home by breaking through the front door.