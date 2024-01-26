BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 26

Jan. 26—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday someone broke into her 2010 Toyota Matrix by unknown means. The victim said a coat, some Canadian currency and a Tim Hortons gift card were taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:15 a.m. Monday someone broke into his employer's work van by damaging the rear door lock. The victim said hand and power tools, valued at $500, were taken from the vehicle.