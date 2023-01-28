BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 28

Jan. 28—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 4700 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A clerk told officers that around 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, a male suspect entered her store and pulled out a handgun. The victim said the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes, which the suspect put in a ziplock bag. The suspect then ran from the store.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Memorial Parkway. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3 and 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by unknown means. The victim said he saw a male suspect walking away from his home with his lawnmower and a weed whacker.