BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 30

Jan. 29—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Wheatfield man was charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. Friday. William A. Swanson, 60, 6933 Ward Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-, second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an interlock device, possessing alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, imprudent speed, following too close, no seat belt and no driver's license. Police said Swanson failed multiple field sobriety tests and had 15 suspensions or revocations of his driving privileges.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2600 block of Whirlpool Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday someone broke into her 2021 Toyota RAV4 by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking a bicycle, valued at more than $158, without paying for it.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday someone broke into his vacant property by damaging a door lock. The victim said hand tools, valued at $300, were taken from the property.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $135 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 2 and 2:32 a.m. Monday someone broke into her 2015 Mazda CX5 by unknown means. The victim said her iPhone was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10 p.m. Thursday. The 40-year-old was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $583 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested and charged in connection with a fight in the lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of First Street at 12:45 a.m. Friday. The 46-year-old was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and disorderly conduct.