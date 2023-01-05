BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 5

Jan. 5—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her Mercedes Benz sedan by unknown means. The victim said a microphone stand and some keys were taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a convenience store in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. A clerk said a male suspect entered the store and attempted to buy food items with a bank card that was declined. The clerk said the suspect then grabbed an unknown amount of beef jerky and candy and ran from the store.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 2200 block of Falls Street. A female victim told officers that she was in the alley with her children when they were approached by a male suspect on a bicycle. The victim said the suspect told her, "Give me everything you have" and then grabbed her purse. He was last seen riding away on his bike, east down the alley toward 24th Street.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 21st Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between Dec. 26 and 11:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his garage by kicking in a panel on a door. The victim said a lawnmower and a "new, in the box, unknown brand bidet" were taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she refused to vacate an apartment in the 400 block of 22nd Street, after being issued an eviction warrant at 1 p.m. Monday. Vatrina A. Simmons, 52, 1703 Pierce Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

—ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested after police said she was found in a home in the 8600 block of Champlain Avenue at 10 p.m. Monday. The owner of the home told police that no one was allowed in the house. Pamela Drozdowski, 57, 428 Adams St., Apt. 119, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.