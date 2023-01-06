BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 6

Jan. 6—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between Dec. 28 and 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his vacant property by unknown means. The victim said three exterior lights, three interior lights, a toilet, a hot water tank and six electrical outlets were taken from the property.

—BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 18th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a pair of ramps, a snowblower and a tool box were taken from the garage.