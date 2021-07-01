BLOTTER: Police reports for July 1

Jul. 1—Niagara Falls

—ASSAULT: Bethany M. West, 27, 679 Ashland Ave., was charged with second-degree assault about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Falls police. Officers were called to the home Tuesday morning for a report of a fight and found a woman suffering a broken arm. The injured woman said she had left her purse at the home Monday night and was attempting to retrieve it when West, who had answered the door, shoved her, causing her to fall from the top steps of the home on to the concrete sidewalk. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

—SHOTS FIRED: Police were called to a home on the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. A resident inside, who police described as extremely agitated" answered the door and said, "They shot at my house with my family in there! You guys better solve this!" He refused to answer any questions and shut the door on officers. Police found six spent shell casings in front of the home. A witness said they saw a silver sedan stop in front of the home and then heard five or six gunshots. The vehicle then sped off, turning on to Whirlpool Street heading south. Officers were searching the area for surveillance systems.