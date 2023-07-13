BLOTTER: Police reports for July 13

Jul. 13—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an investigation into a robbery in the 700 block of Portage Road at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The 69-year-old city man was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief. Police said he attacked a male victim with a stick and stole a credit card from him.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Portage Road. A supervisor told officers that sometime between 12:10 and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday someone broke into a garage on a cemetery property by breaking off the lock on the garage doors. The victim said a riding lawnmower, valued at $11,000, was taken from the garage. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras. The video shows a suspect ride up on a bicycle, pry the lock off of the main garage door with a crowbar and then drove away on the lawnmower. Police said they are seeking the suspect.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a church on Macklem Avenue. A representative of the church told police that sometime between noon Sunday and noon Monday, someone pried open a donation box and a candle box. The victim said a small amount of cash was taken.