BLOTTER: Police reports for July 21

Jul. 21—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 78th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said an air compressor, a leaf blower, a power washer. a weed whacker and a battery charger were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 100 block of 62nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home through an unlocked window. The victim said a laptop computer and an Xbox game system were taken. The victim also said his car keys and his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta were taken.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2900 block of Ninth Street. An employee of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority told police that surveillance video showed two male suspects walking around a NFHA pick-up truck at 2:15 a.m. Monday. The video shows the suspects breaking the door locks and shattering the passenger side window. The employee said a drill and bit set were taken from the truck.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a cargo trailer in the 1600 block of Main Street. A project manager told police that sometime between 9 p.m. July 13 and 7 a.m. July 14, someone broke into his company's trailer by using a pry bar to break off a door latch. The victim said tools, valued at $3,000, were taken from the trailer. He also said there was $2,000 worth of damage to the trailer.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A project manager told officers that sometime between 3:50 p.m. July 13 and 6 a.m. July 14, someone broke into a work trailer by prying open the doors. The victim said a tablet and tools and equipment valued at more than $3,500, were taken from the trailer.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 23rd Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between July 11 and July 13, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open a rear door. The victim said two smoke alarms were taken from the apartment.