BLOTTER: Police reports for July 25

Jul. 25—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2000 block of Independence Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between April 3 and 6:09 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his home by opening a rear window. The victim said a flat-screen TV and dryer were taken from his house. The victim's garage was also broken into by unknown means. They said a ladder, an air conditioning unit, two bicycles and a gaming system were taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said he trashed a medical business in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The 36-year-old city man was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering and third-degree menacing.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue. The 50-year-old city man was charged with petit larceny. He's accused of taking more than $90 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Spruce Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 4:23 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his garage by cutting the locks off the doors. The victim said a pool, some tents, a lawnmower, a wooden dresser, a child's electric car, a tool box, a trampoline and a wheelbarrow were taken from the garage.