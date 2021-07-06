BLOTTER: Police reports for July 6

Jul. 6—Niagara Falls

—DWI: A 29-year-old Falls man was charged with DWI shortly after he drove into a car parked on the 400 block of 18th Street about 1 a.m. Monday. Witnesses said the man got out of the vehicle and began walking down the street prior to police arriving on the scene. He was located a short distance away and after failing field sobriety tests, was apparently taken into custody. Information of charges was not available Monday. Both vehicles were heavily damaged, police said.

—STOLEN CAR: A resident on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue reported to police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, someone took his 2010 black Lincoln Navigator that had been parked in the alley behind his residence. They said they had the keys to the car but were unsure if it had been left unlocked.

—ARSON: Falls police are investigating a vehicle found burning in a field on the 3000 block of Ninth Street about 4 a.m. Sunday. Falls firefighters had responded to the scene and extinguished the fire by the time police arrived. The vehicle's registration came back to a 2013 Chevy Equinox. Police tried to contact the owner without success.

—VEHICLE FIRE: Falls police and fire officials are investigating a car found burning in the 400 block alley of Ninth Street about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said the car was fully involved in fire when they arrived. Firefighters arrived on scene and said the fire had reached the fuel tank of the vehicle and the fire could not be fully put out until the fuel burned off. Once the car was fully extinguished, it could not be identified but appeared to be a Lincoln model car. It was towed from the scene.