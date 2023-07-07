BLOTTER: Police reports for July 7

Jul. 7—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for aggressive panhandling on the I-190 off-ramp on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11 a.m. Monday. The 38-year-old city man was charged with aggressive panhandling.

—BURGLARY: A Cedar Avenue resident reported to Falls police on Thursday that someone stole their late mother's jewelry as well as silver coins from their apartment. The resident said the apartment has been undergoing renovations since June 15. They recently checked boxes taped shut in a closet and noticed tape missing from one of them. The resident said there were multiple construction and maintenance staff in the residence during the time the work was being done.

—THEFT: Staff at a store on the 1500 block of Military Road reported to Falls police that on Wednesday someone stole an Apple Watch 8 face by unscrewing it from the secured watch band in a display. The estimated loss is $500. Video surveillance footage was to be supplied to Falls police.

—TRAFFIC STOP: A 34-year-old Falls woman received several traffic tickets and had her 2018 Ford Mustang towed after Falls police spotted her driving with a blank piece of cardboard where the car's license plate was supposed to be on 20th Street Wednesday night. The woman said she had recently bought the car in Pennsylvania and did not register it to avoid paying sales tax. The vehicle was unregistered and uninspected, police noted.