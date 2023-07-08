BLOTTER: Police reports for July 8

Jul. 8—Niagara Falls

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating a reported incident of road rage in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. A male victim told officers that he was driving in the area when another vehicle ran a stop sign and almost hit him. The victim said he followed the other vehicle into a parking lot and attempted to confront the other driver. That driver then turned his car around and accelerated into the victim, knocking him to the ground. Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 700 block of Main Street at 10:13 p.m. Thursday. A clerk told officers that a male suspect wearing a mask entered his store and began punching him in the head and demanding money. The victim gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash from the store's cash register and the suspect ran from the store in an unknown direction. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.