BLOTTER: Police reports for June 1

Jun. 1—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 9:30 a.m. Monday and took two Tide pods and two bedsheets without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A building manager told officers that sometime between 12:53 p.m. Friday and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone entered the structure by unknown means. The manager said more than $800 worth of electrical equipment, being used by a contractor, was taken from the building.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. A manager told police that three female suspects entered the store at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday and took 60 bottles of perfumes and colognes, valued at more than $6,000, as well as two hair straighteners.