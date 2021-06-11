BLOTTER: Police reports for June 11

Jun. 11—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 8900 block of Hennepin Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his 2017 Lincoln MKZ by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday. Katelyn N. Rainer, 27, 347 74th St., was charged with petit larceny. Rainer is accused of taking more than $78 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on a weapons charge after an incident in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Shayla S. Molano, 32, 1739 LaSalle Ave., was charged with second-degree assault. Molano is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a broken butter dish.

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 4800 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A business owner told officers that sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday, one of the windows in his building was hit by a gunshot. Officers said the bullet penetrated one pane of glass, but not a second pane.